Suspect in Miami Co. puppy mill case changes plea

MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A homeowner who was found to be housing 126 dogs in poor conditions changed her plea this week in Miami County Municipal Court.

53-year-old Larisa Solomon, of Concord Township, entered guilty pleas to one count of child endangering, and one count of committing an act of cruelty under the prohibitions concerning companion animals during a pre-trial conference held this week, according to our partners at Miami Valley Today.

The remaining charges in her case were dismissed as part of her plea agreement, including an additional child endangering charges and roughly 10 other animal cruelty charges.

On May 6, the Miami County Sheriff’s Office and animal control officers executed a search warrant at 3365 Peebles Road. Inside, they discovered a puppy mill operation which was later condemned due to unsanitary living conditions.

The homeowner relinquished rights to 122 of the dogs, but said three were considered family pets.

Solomon is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25.