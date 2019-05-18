Suspect in Huber Heights triple-shooting caught

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The suspect in a triple-shooting in a Huber Heights bar has been caught.

U.S. Marshals, along with other police agencies, took Michael Prater into custody tonight. He is accused of shooting three people at the Villa Tavern on Wednesday night.

Prater faces four counts of Felonious Assualt with a deadly weapon and four counts of Felonious Assault with serious physical harm.

