Video features previous story coverage of the bus crash suspect, Hermanio Joseph, mentioned in this article.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The suspect in last month’s deadly school bus crash in German Township has filed a request to change the location of his trial due to concerns of a biased jury.

Hermanio Joseph faces a first-degree felony charge of Involuntary Manslaughter and a fourth-degree felony charge of Vehicular Homicide for the accident that killed Aiden Clark, an 11-year-old student at Northwestern Local Schools.

According to the motion filed, Joseph has requested the location change as a result of pre-trial publicity. The motion for a change of location cites the extensive media coverage and social media discussions surrounding the case, arguing that the saturation of news reports and online discussion has created an environment where it would be impossible to find an impartial jury in Clark County.

The request has yet to be approved.