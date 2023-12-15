DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Following reports of an illness and brief hospitalization, the suspect in a road rage homicide in September has died.

According to Montgomery County officials, Douglas Sutton, 56, reported feeling unwell while in custody at the Montgomery County Jail in the early morning hours of Dec. 13.

Jail medical staff agreed Sutton needed transported to the hospital for further evaluation and treatment. A judge released him from custody on Dec. 14. He passed away at the hospital on Friday, Dec. 15.

Preliminary investigations by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reveal no indication of drug use, foul play or assault. Their Special Investigations Unit is awaiting the cause of death to be released by the coroner’s office.

Sutton was originally booked into Montgomery County Jail on two counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault, and one count of discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

His charges stemmed from a fatal road rage shooting in Harrison Township on Sept. 3.

The shooting happened at the intersection of Needmore Road and Webster Street. Authorities responded to several 911 calls and found Gary Bailey, 22, dead in his vehicle.

Sutton allegedly shot the victim then took off. After a search across several communities, authorities took Sutton into custody at a Fairborn motel.