Suspect in deadly stolen cruiser crash to appear in court Thursday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The suspect who allegedly stole a Riverside police cruiser before causing a deadly crash in Dayton will appear in court Thursday.

Raymond Walters faces more than 20 felony charges, including murder, involuntary manslaughter, robbery, and grand theft.

Police say Walters stabbed his father on Xenia Ave. in Dayton before fleeing the scene in a pickup truck. Walters then allegedly crashed the truck and stole a Riverside police cruiser, driving it at a high rate of speed before striking several cars in downtown Dayton.

Two 6-year-old girls, Eleanor McBride and Penelope Jasko, were killed in the crash. Several others, including children, were hurt.

