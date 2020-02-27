Suspect in custody after man dies at Dayton nursing home facility

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man died at a Dayton nursing home facility.

It happened Wednesday at Mary Scott Nursing Center, located at 3109 Campus Drive.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office released the identity of 45-year-old Anthony Moran on Thursday, declaring that he had died of asphyxiation due to smothering/strangulation. Dr. Harshbarger further declared the incident a homicide.

Dayton Police interviewed a man who was later arrested in connection with the crime. We’re told both he and the victim lived at the facility.

No official charges have yet been filed against him.