Suspect identified after firing at police while fleeing

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Monday, police identified the man they say shot at them while he was trying to get away Sunday night. Now, 26-year old Adam Cottrill is in the Montgomery County Jail. Prosecutors are considering several charges after investigators say he fired at police several times before surrendering.

Cell phone video purportedly shows Cottrill surrendering to police Sunday night. Authorities say they fired non-lethal rounds to neutralize him. The sheriff’s records show Cottrill violated probation. He could also face charges of felonious assault and fleeing or eluding in a motor vehicle.

Riverside Police told 2 NEWS at the scene that dispatchers got a call Sunday afternoon about suspicious activity near the Kroger on Spinning Road. They were told the person had a gun, according to Chief Frank Robinson.

2 NEWS obtained one of the 911 calls. The caller says, “I just pulled in the parking lot and as soon as I saw him with the gun, my husband called. But I took off because he was staring right at us.”

The dispatcher asks, “Which direction did they go? To Burkhardt or Duquesne?”

The caller responds, “We didn’t see them take off because we went up to the front of the store and told everybody to get in the store.”

Chief Robinson said the suspect, later identified as Cottrill, shot at police and they returned fire. Witnesses say Cottrill was driving at least 45 mph through neighborhoods. The pursuit ended near the intersection of Burkhardt and S. Garland in Dayton.

Riverside Police turned the case over to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, which says the investigation is ongoing. 2 NEWS made several requests for body camera video and police dash cam video.

