CareFlight lands at Miami Valley Hospital after the officer shooting. WDTN Photo/Caroline Morse)

CLEARCREEK, Ohio (WDTN) – The coroner’s office has identified the suspect killed after shooting an officer in Clearcreek Township Tuesday night.

The incident happened in the 5900 block of North State Route 48, police said. Clearcreek Township Police Chief John Terrill told 2 NEWS crews on scene that two officers went to a home for a domestic violence call.

According to police, the suspect, 65-year-old Mark Evers, was reportedly ramming his wife’s car with an ATV. Terrill said this was not the first time officers had been called to this home.

During police response, Evers fired a weapon, shooting one of the officers in the head. Another officer at the scene returned fire. Evers died of his wounds.

The officer shot is in stable, but critical condition in the Miami Valley Hospital ICU.

The officer has not been identified at this time.

As of Wednesday morning, the injured officer remains in critical condition, however, our partners at WLWT report that he is responsive and breathing on his own.

Evers’ body was transported to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for autopsy.