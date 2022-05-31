MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect was arrested after a police chase ended in Englewood Tuesday.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch said officers made a traffic stop around 7 p.m. on a Chrysler near the intersection of Salem Avenue and Wolf Road.

Dispatchers said the vehicle hit the cruiser and a chase started on I-75 North, then went onto I-70 westbound.

The suspect drove into the Meijer parking lot in Englewood and they were taken into custody.

2 NEWS will update this developing story as we receive more information.