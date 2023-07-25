HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — A suspect fled from police after a pursuit into Dayton on Sunday.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, on Sunday around 8 p.m., deputies were alerted by the Dayton Police Department of a stolen vehicle that had fled after an aggravated robbery.

Deputies from the Harrison Township substation located the vehicle and attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Turner Road near North Main Street. The suspect vehicle reportedly did not stop and fled.

The sheriff’s office reportedly pursued the vehicle for several minutes on Riverside Drive into Dayton, where the suspect vehicle continued at a high rate of speed until it struck an uninvolved vehicle at the intersection of Homewood Avenue and Richmond Avenue.

The suspect then fled from the vehicle. A Dayton police K9 was deployed to track the suspect but was unable to locate them.

This incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit.