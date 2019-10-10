Suspect flees from police, crashes into pond in Troy

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was taken into custody after leading police on a chase that ended when the man crashed into a pond in Troy, according to our partners at the Piqua Daily Call.

The chase began when a police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a pickup truck driving with no headlights near the Culver’s on W. Main Street at around 9:40 pm. The driver then took off going south on Stanfield Road.

When the driver rounded a bend on S. Stanfield, he lost control of the vehicle, went over a curb, crashed through a fence and ran his truck into a retention pond near the entrance to Traditions Apartments.

According to the Piqua Daily Call, the suspect ran away, leaving a female passenger behind. She was transported to a Troy hospital after complaining of back pain.

With assistance from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Troy officers then searched for the man who ran away from the scene. Police say that the female gave police the man’s name, adding that she believed there was an active warrant for this arrest.

The male suspect was taken into custody in nearby woods shortly before 11 pm. He was transported by Troy medics to a Troy hospital for treatment. His name has not been released but is expected to face several charges.

