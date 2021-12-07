HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is on the run after a bank robbery in Harrison Township, Police say.

Montgomery County Regional dispatch said a man entered the Chase Bank at 5730 North Dixie Drive on Tuesday morning and passed a note to the tellers.

Officers were dispatched to the scene at 9:14 am. It is unknown if anything was taken from the bank at this time.

The man escaped and is currently on the run. Police are searching for the suspect, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as we have more information.