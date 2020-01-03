Breaking News
Suspect flees after stabbing in Springfield

Suspect flees after stabbing in Springfield

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
9-13 Police lights_255658

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect remains on the run after a stabbing in Springfield.

Police tell 2 NEWS it happened in the area of Fairfax Inn, located at 2418 East Main Street shortly before 7:30 pm.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is unclear at this time, though officials say they were conscious and talking at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating and in search of the suspect.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS