Suspect flees after stabbing in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect remains on the run after a stabbing in Springfield.

Police tell 2 NEWS it happened in the area of Fairfax Inn, located at 2418 East Main Street shortly before 7:30 pm.

The severity of the victim’s injuries is unclear at this time, though officials say they were conscious and talking at the scene.

Authorities are still investigating and in search of the suspect.

