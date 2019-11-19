Suspect flees after robbing bank in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is wanted by Springfield Police for robbing a bank last week.

The robbery happened at International Harvester Credit Union, located at 1427 W. First St. on November 12 around 9:24 am.

The suspect passed a note reading “all money in large bills” to the teller. The employee did as they were instructed and handed over an undetermined amount of cash.

The robber then fled on foot, headed south.

Surveillance video shows that he had arrived from the east in a car that he parked on Ablemarle Road.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Jordan at 937-324-7714.

