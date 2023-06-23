DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A suspect is on the run after crashing into two vehicles in Dayton early Friday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, deputies from the Harrison Township Substation located a vehicle with a fictitious registration around 2:45 a.m. on Friday, June 23 in the area of Catalpa Drive and West Siebenthaler Avenue.

Deputies reportedly attempted to stop the vehicle, however, it fled at a high rate of speed.

A passerby later notified deputies that the suspect vehicle had crashed near Catalpa Drive and Salem Avenue.

When deputies arrived on the scene of the crash, they found that the vehicle had run a red light, striking two vehicles in the intersection. One driver was reportedly taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office reported that the suspect fled the crash on foot. A Kettering Police Department K9 was brought in to track the suspect but with no success.

This incident remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit of the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.