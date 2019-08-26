Suspect flees after armed robbery at MetroPCS store

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a cell phone store at gunpoint Monday evening.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened at the Metro by T-Mobile store on West Siebenthaler Avenue just before 6 pm.

The suspect got away with an unknown amount of money.

No one was injured during the incident.



