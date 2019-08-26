1  of  3
Breaking News
5 children hospitalized after suspect crashes stolen police cruiser I-75 closed at Exit 69 due to crash Suspect flees after armed robbery at MetroPCS store

Suspect flees after armed robbery at MetroPCS store

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WDTN Photo/Rob Morgan)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a suspect they say robbed a cell phone store at gunpoint Monday evening.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened at the Metro by T-Mobile store on West Siebenthaler Avenue just before 6 pm.

The suspect got away with an unknown amount of money.

No one was injured during the incident.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Back to School Stories

More Back to School
Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS