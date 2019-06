DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in an armed robbery Monday evening at a Dollar General store.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened around 8:35 pm at the store located at 445 Salem Avenue.

A 911 caller reported that a man in a black hoodie and black mask wielded a gun as he robbed the business, before fleeing from the scene.

Officials could not immediately say if the suspect got away with anything.

No injuries were reported.