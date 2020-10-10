Suspect fled on foot after robbing Rite Aid in Harrison Township

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department sent deputies from its District Ten Substation to check out a reported armed robbery Friday night.

Deputies were sent to the Rite Aid Pharmacy on North Main Street in Harrison Township around 7:26 p.m.

The initial investigation found that a man wearing red sweat pants, black and white gym shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt entered the store. He brandished a weapon and demanded drugs from the pharmacy, then fled on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery but the suspect is not yet in custody.

he matter remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is made available.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Don't Miss

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS