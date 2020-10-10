Suspect fled on foot after robbing Rite Aid in Harrison Township

HARRISON TWP, Ohio (WDTN) — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department sent deputies from its District Ten Substation to check out a reported armed robbery Friday night.

Deputies were sent to the Rite Aid Pharmacy on North Main Street in Harrison Township around 7:26 p.m.

The initial investigation found that a man wearing red sweat pants, black and white gym shoes and a black hooded sweatshirt entered the store. He brandished a weapon and demanded drugs from the pharmacy, then fled on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery but the suspect is not yet in custody.

he matter remains under investigation by the Special Investigations Unit. WDTN.com will update this story when more information is made available.