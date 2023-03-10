DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of causing a fiery crash that left one man dead is now facing even more charges, court documents say.

On Tuesday, January 24, a suspect led police on a chase in a stolen vehicle. the chase ended when the car collided with three other vehicles and burst into flames at the intersection of Brandt Pike and Chambersburg Road. The driver, later identified as 27-year-old Cory Harbarger, attempted to flee the scene on foot but was quickly apprehended.

A total of seven people were sent to the hospital, including a child, a police officer and the suspect, 27-year-old Cory Harbarger. One man later died from his injuries.

On January 30, Harbarger pleaded not guilty to several charges including four counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault, Vehicular Assault, Failure to Comply, Receiving Stolen Property and Tampering with Evidence. On February 3, he was charged with the following:

Two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide

One count of Involuntary Manslaughter

Three counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault

Three counts of Vehicular Assault

Two counts of Failure to Comply with the Order of Signal of a Police Officer

One count of Receiving Stolen Property – motor vehicle

One count of Tampering with Evidence

One count of OVI

On March 10, prosecuting attorney Mat Heck Jr announced that Harbarger is now facing ten additional charges in connection to the fiery crash. According to court documents, lab reports showed that Harbarger’s blood tested positive for marihuana metabolite and methamphetamine at the time of the crash.

He is now also facing two counts of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, six counts of Aggravated Vehicular Assault and two counts of Operating a Vehicle While Under the Influence.

He will be arraigned on these new charges on Wednesday, March 15.