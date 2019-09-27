Suspect escapes after hitting school bus in Franklin, leading police on chase in Dayton

FRANKLIN, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are looking for a man they say hit a school bus full of students in Franklin before leading police on a chase into Dayton.

Officers responded to the 900 block of S. River St. in Franklin for reports of a school bus that was struck by a vehicle. That vehicle then fled the scene.

The suspect’s SUV was seen on SR-73 West and Breiel Boulevard in Middletown. They failed to stop, leading officers on a pursuit through Middletown onto I-75 North.

He continued into Dayton, but with officers yielding to stop signs and stop lights, the vehicle was lost.

The school bus was carrying 34 Waynesville students from the female Varsity/Junior Varsity soccer teams.

No injuries were reported.

The driver’s side of the bus suffered minor damage.

Now, police need the public’s help to find a white Ford Explorer with Ohio license plate HUV3142 with damage to the front right quarter panel of the vehicle.

Anyone with information on the SUV or the driver is asked to call Lt. Brian Pacifico at (937) 746-2882.

