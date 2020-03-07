Officer involved shooting in Harrison Twp. under investigation

HARRISON TWP. (WDTN)- A suspect was shot and 2 sheriff deputies were injured after an officer involved shooting in Harrison Township Saturday afternoon.

It happened around 1 pm in the area of Ontario and La Crosse Avenues after crews were called on a suspicious vehicle up against a business.

According to Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck, deputies arrived and noticed a person in the vehicle. When they ordered the person to get out, the car took off and hit another deputy arriving to assist.

The person was then shot by an officer while driving.

The car drove through a neighbor’s fence and mailbox before coming to a stop.

Sheriff Streck says no gun was shown by the suspect.

According to Sheriff Streck, 2 deputies were taken to Miami Valley hospital after the incident. However, only one deputy was hit by the suspect’s car.

The incident remains under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.