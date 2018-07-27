Suspect crashes stolen police car in Springfield Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) - A man is in the hospital after police say he stole a Springfield police cruiser and crashed it late Thursday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. on U.S. 40 just east of Bird Road.

The suspect swerved onto a concrete embankment causing the car to flip multiple times before landing back on its wheels.

Several 911 calls came in from witnesses detailing the moments they saw a police cruiser crash.

One caller said, "I'm on the side of the highway right now and I just witnessed this car go up and crash and hit a telephone pole"

Another 911 caller told police, "There's a cop car that's in the ditch on route 40."

Lt. Brian Aller of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said it looked like the car was driving eastbound toward I-70.

Aller said, "One witness actually said she was going to call 911 because the driving was so erratic, the speed, the swerving, the cutting people off, things like that so it was so egregious that she was going to call on the police officer."

Instead, the driver was 33-year-old New Carlisle resident, William Dufner. He was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash but was not ejected.

"They said it was very obvious he was a suspect, not an officer, but they still pulled him out and there was a lot of smoke and things like that coming from the car,” Aller said.

Those witnesses pulled him out of the car and Dufner was taken by Careflight to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Aller says the car looks like it will be a total loss. The investigation is ongoing to see if and what charges are applicable.

Aller said, "We're handling the crash and obviously the receiving of stolen property part of it where he was found inside the car, so that will be kind of our part of it and they'll handle the front end involving what actually happened to the cruiser and things like that.”

Aller says Dufner remains in the hospital in critical condition.