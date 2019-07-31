Suspect caught after reported stabbing in Miamisburg

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is in custody after a stabbing in Miamisburg Wednesday evening.

Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS the suspect stole items from the victim’s truck before allegedly stabbing them in the 2500 block of Cross Village Drive.

The extent of the victim’s injuries is unclear at this time.

Police located the suspect after a brief search in the area.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

