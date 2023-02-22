DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A suspect is on the run after stealing cash from a bank in Huber Heights Wednesday.

According to Huber Heights Police Dispatch, officers responded to the Key Bank at 5001 Chambersburg Road in Huber Heights. The call was made around 9:20 a.m. on Wednesday.

Huber Heights police said the suspect brandished a pistol at bank tellers and demanded money before fleeing on foot in an unknown direction. He escaped with an unspecified amount of cash.

Huber Heights Police established a perimeter and used a K9 crew to track the suspect. Not long after, the tracking attempt was called off for safety reasons, as students were walking to the school nearby.

Police are currently searching for a suspect described as a black male in his 30’s to 40’s, wearing a black jacket, black shorts, white shoes and a blue surgical mask.

Huber Heights Police Detectives will continue to review this case.