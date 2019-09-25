Suspect at large after restaurant break-in in Huber Heights

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Huber Heights are looking for a suspect after they broke into a restaurant early Wednesday morning, according to Huber Heights Police.

Officers were dispatched to the Double Deuce Tavern in the 5100 block of Brandt Pike for an alarm. When officers arrived, they found a hole in the wall of the restaurant where a suspect entered and removed items before leaving out a side door.

Police requested a K-9 and tracked to area apartments, but a suspect was not located.

The incident remains under investigation.

