HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect is at large after a pursuit that started in Huber Heights.

Huber Heights Police said officers attempted to stop a person driving at a high rate of speed in a neighborhood off Harshmanville Road at Pepper Drive. The driver did not pull over and a pursuit began.

When the suspect vehicle continued westbound on Needmore Road, police said the officer lost control of the cruiser and hit the concrete median. The cruiser traveled left of center and hit another vehicle traveling eastbound on the road.

Both officers inside the cruiser and a woman in the other vehicle had minor injuries. The suspect fled the scene and has not been found.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is handling the traffic crash investigation. Huber Heights Police Department detectives are handling the criminal investigation. If you have any information on the incident, call police at (937) 237-3594.