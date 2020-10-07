Suspect arrested in Necco Ave. shooting investigation

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting death on Necco Avenue.
Dayton Police told 2 NEWS an arrest was made in the case Tuesday. Formal charges are pending.
According to the Coroner, 25-year-old Kato D. Knight from Dayton was pronounced dead after an incident in the 3900 block of Necco Avenue in Dayton Sunday.
Lt. Jason Hall of the Dayton Police Department said Monday officers were called to Necco Avenue around 3 a.m. Sunday. Knight was found shot at the scene and was taken to the hospital. Knight succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.
