HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A person was arrested after allegedly leaving threatening notes at a high school in Huber Heights.

Huber Heights police said they were called to Wayne High School Tuesday morning after school administration told the school resource officer of threatening notes found around the school.

Police said they were able to identify a suspect, an employee of a third-party organization who teaches students at the school. The person was arrested after an interview with police and may face charges.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office will review charges.