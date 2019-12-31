Suspect arrested following armed robbery at Xenia McDonald’s

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was arrested following a reported armed robbery at a McDonald’s in Xenia late Monday evening, according to Xenia Police.
Xenia Police responded to an armed robbery call shortly after 9:30 Monday night at the McDonald’s in the 1600 block of N. Detroit Street. Police say the suspect went into the business through the employee entrance wearing a mask and armed with a hand gun.
The suspect then ordered employees to put money from the register into a bag, as well as money from the office. The suspect then ran away with no injuries or shots fired in the incident.
Police searched the area for the suspect using a K-9 unit from Beavercreek Police. The suspect was found at an apartment on Kinsey Road and taken into custody. Money, a gun, and a mask were all recovered.Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.