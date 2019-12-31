Suspect arrested following armed robbery at Xenia McDonald’s

XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – One person was arrested following a reported armed robbery at a McDonald’s in Xenia late Monday evening, according to Xenia Police.

Xenia Police responded to an armed robbery call shortly after 9:30 Monday night at the McDonald’s in the 1600 block of N. Detroit Street. Police say the suspect went into the business through the employee entrance wearing a mask and armed with a hand gun.

The suspect then ordered employees to put money from the register into a bag, as well as money from the office. The suspect then ran away with no injuries or shots fired in the incident.

Police searched the area for the suspect using a K-9 unit from Beavercreek Police. The suspect was found at an apartment on Kinsey Road and taken into custody. Money, a gun, and a mask were all recovered.

