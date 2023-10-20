TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) — More than one year after a man was murdered, a suspect is behind bars.

On Thursday, Anthony Edward Smith was booked into Montgomery County Jail. He appeared in court on Friday morning for arraignment.

During the court appearance, Smith pleaded not guilty, and his attorney asked the judge to consider a reasonable monetary bond. The judge denied the request and set a $1 million cash bond.

Smith is charged with murder, two counts of felonious assault with serious harm and deadly weapon, carrying a concealed weapon and having weapons under disability.

Trotwood police and the FBI have been searching for Smith in connection with the May 30, 2022 shooting of 40-year-old Bobby Daniels on North Sherry Drive. Smith has reportedly been on the run for 1.5 years.

Smith allegedly got into an argument with Daniels, who was mowing grass at a family member’s home. Police say the argument is believed to have escalated and reportedly ended with Smith fatally shooting Daniels.

He was arrested Thursday morning, where he was taken into custody in Trotwood by the Trotwood Police Anti-Crime Unit and FBI Safe Streets Task Force.

Smith’s family was in attendance Friday morning. 2 NEWS spoke with Shiricka Lawson, the mother of Smith’s children.

“Now, what would you do if the man reaching and said, I got you,” Lawson said. “What would anybody do? Self-defense. Not murder. He didn’t know. My son said, mom, what do you want my dad to do? Die in front of us? That’s what my son said to me.”

Smith will remain in the Montgomery County Jail, unless bond is made.

2 NEWS reached out to both Trotwood police and the victim’s family for comment. At this time, we have yet to hear back from either.