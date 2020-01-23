Suspect arrested after Pizza Hut robbery in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A male suspect is in custody after an armed robbery of a Pizza Hut store in Harrison Township, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened just after 11 pm Wednesday night at the Pizza Hut at 4217 N. Main Street in Harrison Township. Sheriff Rob Streck’s office says that a man entered the store, appearing to have a gun underneath his clothing. He then announced it was a robbery and demanded money while also threatening to kill employees.

After a short foot chase, the suspect was taken into custody. No one was injured as a result of the incident.