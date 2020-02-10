Suspect arrested after man’s body is found in Riverside home

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect was arrested for murder after police found a man dead in a Riverside home.
Police were called to a residence in the 5400 block of Robinwood Avenue just before 11 a.m. Sunday for reports of a man not breathing.
When they arrived, they found the body of 69-year-old Donald Streeter.
A suspect was then detained for questioning and later arrested for murder. He is now in the Montgomery County Jail.
