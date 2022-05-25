DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The man police said is suspected of killing one in a shooting on Stewart Street has been arrested, one week after officers spent hours in a standoff outside a Desoto Bass apartment.

Dayton Police and Fire said on Facebook that 44-year-old Johnny Trigg, Jr. was arrested Wednesday morning in connection to a shooting that left one man dead.

On May 18, police were called to the Desoto Bass complex on West Stewart Street for reports of a man shot. When police arrived on the scene they found 29-year-old Myquan Taylor suffering from a gunshot wound. He was brought to a local hospital where he died later that week.

The shooter did know Taylor, Dayton police said, and the two had been involved in an argument two weeks before the shooting. DPD said that Wednesday, May 18 was the first day the two had seen each other since the initial argument.

Not long after the victim was found, an investigation showed the suspect had likely run into a nearby apartment. SWAT and a Hostage Negotiation Team were called to the scene and what would become an hours-long standoff began.

Police spent over six hours outside the apartment before discovering Trigg was not inside.

On the afternoon of May 18, police named Trigg as a suspect in the murder and asked the public for information on his whereabouts. Trigg was arrested on Wednesday, May 25 and is now facing felonious assault charges.