Suspect arrested after attempted robbery at Speedway in Harrison Township

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has been arrested after an attempted robbery Thursday morning at a gas station in Harrison Township.

Crews were dispatched to the Speedway on North Main Street at around 4 am Thursday. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said that it was found that the suspect had attacked the clerk, but that the clerk had subdued the suspect before crews arrived.

An investigation showed that the suspect had exited the bathroom and approached the clerk in order to return the key. In the process of returning the key, the suspect demanded cigarettes and cash. Officials also say that the suspect arrived at the Speedway in a stolen car from Springfield.

The suspect was taken into custody and booked at the Montgomery County Jail on pending charges of robbery and receiving stolen property.

2 NEWS is working to learn more information and will have additional details as they become available.

