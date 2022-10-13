Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

RIVERSIDE, Ohio (WDTN) – The man accused of killing a woman in Riverside has been arrested after spending several months on the run.

According to the Miami Valley Jails website, Jamar Allen Hayes was arrested on Thursday, October 13 for several charges of murder, felonious assault and illegal discharge of a firearm among other charges.

On Sunday, May 8, police said three victims were driving on US-35 eastbound when the car was struck by gunfire. One of the passengers, 31-year-old Shauna Cameron was hit and killed. The two other occupants said they did not know who hit their vehicle.

Further investigation led police to suspect Hayes in the shooting, and a warrant was issued for his arrest on May 16. Nearly five months after the warrant was issued, authorities finally located Hayes and brought him into custody.

Hayes is currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail on seven charges related to the fatal shooting.