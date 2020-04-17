Suspect apprehended after armed robbery in Miami Twp.

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect was apprehended after an armed robbery at the Kroger in Austin Landing on Thursday.

Miami Township police say it happened around 2:13 p.m. in the parking lot of Kroger located at 10101 Landing Way. Officers responded to the scene, and while canvassing the parking lot and surrounding areas, a suspect was apprehended, and a weapon was recovered.

The robbery victim received a minor injury but did not have to be hospitalized.

2 NEWS will provide updates to this story as they become available.