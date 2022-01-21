TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The City of Trotwood is asking residents for their input on an application to expand broadband internet across the city.

This project is a high priority for the city, affecting both education and business expansion. To be competitive for the grant, the city needs to gather information from citizens regarding current services in the Trotwood area.

To help with this application, residents should click here to run a speed test on their current internet. After that, residents should click here to fill out a brief survey. The city said data will be collected for the next year, with a final deadline of February 28, 2022.