DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Now is the time to share your opinion on the proposed memorial for the Oregon District shooting that happened in Aug. 2019.

The 8/4 Memorial Committee has launched a community survey that is designed to generate broad feedback and help shape a memorial to honor to those who were lost and affected by the events that happened in the Oregon District on Aug. 4, 2019.

The survey, which is available online at 8.4.19 Memorial Public Survey will be open for two weeks. Paper copies of the survey can be requested by calling the Downtown Dayton Partnership at (937) 224-1518. The survey is also available on www.downtowndayton.org and www.theoregondistrict.org.

“Everyone in our community is encouraged to take this survey,” said Sandra K. Gudorf, co-chair of the 8/4 Memorial Committee. “The feedback we collect will be valuable as we work to create a memorial that will support our community as they continue to heal from the tragic events on August 4, 2019.”

“The 8/4 Memorial Committee has been working with survivors, victims’ families and those directly affected in our community, but also is seeking input from the general public because we recognize the impact it had on us all,” said Sandy Hunt, co-chair of the 8/4 Memorial Committee. “We think it is important to take into consideration the perspectives of as many people as possible.”

Community leaders held their first forum for a permanent memorial honoring the 2019 Oregon District mass shooting victims in October. The forum was just the first of many for the public to help decide what a permanent memorial should look like to honor the nine lives lost.