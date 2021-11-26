NEW YORK (WDTN) – Hours after the Centerville Jazz Band played in the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the band director said it’s setting in that they had the honor to represent Centerville in New York.

“It’s actually just a huge sense of relief, but also just a huge accomplishment, and we’re kind of on cloud nine right now,” band director Brandon Barrometti said.

The band performed the song the 12 Days of Christmas through the streets of New York and on live television for the parade.

Barrometti said it was a long, but rewarding day for the band, with a 2 a.m. wake up call and 4 a.m. dress rehearsal prior to the parade.

“Once we got into the parade, though, the electricity was just so palpable, and you could really feel the excitement from our kids, but also from the people there,” Barrometti said.

One of those spectators was 2015 Centerville High School alumna, and now New York resident, Lauren Meltzer. She said watching the parade brought back her feelings of Elk Pride.

“It brought back so many emotions that I forgot about,” Meltzer said. “Because I remembered how great their arts program is, I can legitimately say the Centerville arts program is responsible for honestly most of my success.”

The Centerville Jazz Band applied to perform in the parade in 2018 and were selected in 2019. Their 2020 performance was postponed because of COVID-19. Now in 2021, their hard work finally paid off.

“It was a little surreal,” Barrometti said. “I kept having these little pinch me moments throughout the whole experience because I couldn’t believe we were actually doing it after talking about it for two and a half years, but it was so great to just kind of absorb it and take it all in and just really live in the moment.”

The Centerville Jazz Band was one of only nine high school bands selected to be there, and the only band from Ohio.

Around 200 band members had the opportunity to perform in the parade.