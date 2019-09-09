Live Now
Skylar Richardson on Trial: Day 4

Surprise ‘clap-in’ motivates DPS students at local school

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Clap-in at Westwood Elementary

Clap-in at Westwood Elementary School (WDTN Photo/Bear Everett)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools organized a surprise, public ‘clap-in’ at Westwood Elementary Schools to motivate and encourage students to do well in school.

DPS staff and community members lined the walkway Monday morning outside the school to clap, high-five, and encourage students as they walked into school.

The clap-in is part of DPS’ Be Present for a Better Future campaign, which aims to encourage students to attend school every day.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple-350x50 news-app-download-android-350x50

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tap here to donate to torndao rcovery
9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

More Latest Video

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS