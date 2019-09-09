Surprise ‘clap-in’ motivates DPS students at local school

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Public Schools organized a surprise, public ‘clap-in’ at Westwood Elementary Schools to motivate and encourage students to do well in school.
DPS staff and community members lined the walkway Monday morning outside the school to clap, high-five, and encourage students as they walked into school.
The clap-in is part of DPS' Be Present for a Better Future campaign, which aims to encourage students to attend school every day.
