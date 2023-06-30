DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Supreme Court has ruled in favor of a Colorado web designer who wanted to be able to reject same-sex wedding clients, saying First Amendment rights shield the designer from being punished by a state anti-discrimination law.

Dr. Marc Clauson, a professor of history and law at Cedarville University, said the ruling was made on the basis of freedom of speech.

“They’re going to be continuing into the future because even though a court makes a decision, it doesn’t tell you everything you need to know going forward,” Dr. Clauson said. “So, there will be people trying to test the boundaries, and they’ll test those boundaries, and the court may have to come back again and decide how to refine its decision.”

Yet, due to the nature of this case, some local residents say they feel it may open that group and other minorities up to potential discrimination in the future.

“So, like right now, you can get away with being prejudiced towards people in the LGBTQ community behind closed doors, but now they’re just allowing that to be displayed everywhere,” Kenadee Dixon, a member of the LGBTQ community, said.

“That’s the scariest part about it. I can’t feel safe, you know, just going outside. It’s just as once again, that comes along the same lines of being a Black woman. We’re just never protected, never safe.”