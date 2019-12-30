Supporters of Cahke Cortner sent letters to federal court on his behalf

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Letters supporting Cahke Cortner, one of the two men who were charged along with Nathan Goddard, who shot and killed Dayton Police Detective Jorge Del Rio, were submitted to the federal court attesting to his character, work ethic and work with children.

“Mr. Cortner has been a valued hard-working employee at DMAX Ltd. for over (20) years,” wrote IUE-CWA Local 755 AFL-CIO President Michael G. Gross. “We ask that these dependable traits and actions be considered.”

“Through my observation, I have discovered that Cahke is known throughout the community as an upstanding citizen,” Pastor Stephanie Cunningham of The Inspiration Church wrote. “He is a loving father and faithful husband. … Cahke is a volunteer football coach, but goes beyond what is required by providing shoes and clothing to those who cannot afford them. In addition, Cahke pays for those who cannot afford registration. He has a heart for others.”

“His morals and values are deeply rooted, being raised by his hard-working Christian parents,” Jonathan Cain of Future Stars of Dayton wrote. “There was nothing Cahke wouldn’t do for his family or friends, even sharing the clothes off his own back.”

Seven letters were submitted to the court on Cortner’s behalf.

Cortner is facing the death penalty from charges related to the shooting and killing of Del Rio, which occurred during a DEA raid. He’s charged with nine felony counts. Even though Goddard has admitted to being the shooter, Cortner was indicted and is facing death penalty charges due to Cortner and another suspect Lionel Combs being part of a drug trafficking operation and criminal conspiracy with Goddard.

