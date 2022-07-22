MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The next school year is right around the corner, and you may be wondering what you need to buy.

We’ve compiled a list of available school supply lists from several districts in the Miami Valley:

Beavercreek City Schools

Centerville City Schools

Dayton Public Schools

Fairborn City Schools

Huber Heights City Schools

Kettering City Schools

Oakwood Schools

Springboro Schools

Tipp City Schools

Tri-County North School District

Trotwood-Madison City Schools

Twin Valley Community Local Schools

Vandalia-Butler City Schools

West Carrollton Schools

Did we miss something? Email us at newstips@wdtn.com.