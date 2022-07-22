MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — The next school year is right around the corner, and you may be wondering what you need to buy.
We’ve compiled a list of available school supply lists from several districts in the Miami Valley:
Beavercreek City Schools
- Fairbrook Elementary
- Main Elementary
- Parkwood Elementary
- Shaw Elementary
- Trebein Elementary
- Ankeney Middle
- Coy Middle
Centerville City Schools
Dayton Public Schools
Fairborn City Schools
Huber Heights City Schools
- Studebaker Preschool
- Charles Huber Elementary
- Monticello Elementary
- Rushmore Elementary
- Valley Forge Elementary
- Wright Brothers Elementary
- Weisenborn Junior High
Kettering City Schools
- Oakview Elementary
- John F. Kennedy Elementary
- Indian Riffle Elementary
- Van Buren Middle, 6th grade
- Van Buren Middle, 7th grade
- Van Buren Middle, 8th grade
Oakwood Schools
Springboro Schools
Tipp City Schools
- Nevin Coppock Elementary, Kindergarten
- Nevin Coppock Elementary, 1st grade
- Broadway Elementary, 2nd grade
- Broadway Elementary, 3rd grade
- LT Ball Intermediate, 4th grade
- LT Ball Intermediate, 5th grade
- Tippecanoe Middle
- Tippecanoe High
Tri-County North School District
Trotwood-Madison City Schools
- Early Learning Center
- Preschool
- Madison Park Elementary
- Westbrooke Village Elementary
- Middle School
- High School
Twin Valley Community Local Schools
Vandalia-Butler City Schools
West Carrollton Schools
- Preschool through 1st grade
- 2nd through 3rd grade
- Harry Russel Elementary, 4th grade
- 5th through 6th grade
- 7th through 8th grade and Spanish
- High school
Did we miss something? Email us at newstips@wdtn.com.