** The video above shows prior coverage regarding Lolli **

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Elizabeth Lolli will be leaving the district as superintendent after all.

A message released from Dayton Public Schools shows Lolli was named the interim superintendent for Lakota Local Schools in Butler County. She will begin her role on Wednesday, July 19 at her new district.

“It has been a great honor to serve the students and families in DPS,” Dr. Lolli said. “I appreciate the hard work by the staff and community to help Dayton become better over the past six years. I wish the district well.”

2 NEWS previously reported Lakota Local Schools named Robb Vogelmann as interim superintendent of the district in January. That decision came after Matt Miller, who was the superintendent prior to Vogelmann being named, gave his resignation to the district’s board of education.

Dr. Lolli had led the district as superintendent for the past six years at Dayton Public Schools, according to Board of Education President Dr. Chrisondra Goodwine.

“Dr. Lolli was a great leader for our students and staff, most recently being named the 2023 Ohio Superintendent of the Year,” Goodwine says. “We wish her well in all future endeavors.”

Some of Dr. Lolli’s accomplishments the district names include increasing the district’s academic performance, improving mental health resources for students and more.

In April, Dayton Public Schools voted 4 to 3 to extend Lolli’s contract, but the district will have to look for a replacement.

Dayton Public Schools will be meeting on Tuesday, July 11 at 5:30 p.m. at Belmont High School to discuss the process to hire an interim superintendent. The meeting will also be streamed on the school district’s YouTube.

The district plans to “hire the best person to lead the district” for the upcoming school year. Local residents are encouraged to attend the July 11 meeting to hear the process and learn information as details are finalized.