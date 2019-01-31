Superheroes visit patients at Dayton Children's

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Doctors, nurses, and staff at Dayton Children’s Hospital dressed up as superheroes for their patients Thursday.

The tradition started years ago, when staff learned that a patient loved superheroes.

Young patients also got their own superhero masks, capes, and decorated cakes.

“When the kids see the superheroes, their faces just light up. They get excited, and for us, I know that at that moment they’re not thinking about not feeling well, hurting, or something that’s going to be coming up that day, maybe a test or procedure. They just see excitement, and somebody that they look up to,” says Child Life Specialist Rita Falkenbach.

This is the sixth year the staff have done this at Dayton Children’s.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.