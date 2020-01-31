Superheroes visit Dayton Children’s

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Patients at Dayton Children’s were celebrated as heroes Friday with a special visit.
Superheroes visited Dayton Children’s to make activities and costumes, according to Dayton Children’s officials. It’s the seventh year for the annual event.
Among the superheroes that visited included Captain America, Superman, and Batman.
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.