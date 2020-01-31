1  of  2
Live Now
Senate expected to vote on witnesses in Trump trial after 2 days of questioning BIG GAME BOUND: Romanowski sizes up Chiefs, 49ers defenses on Big Game Bound

Superheroes visit Dayton Children’s

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Superhero Dayton Childrens

Superhero Day at Dayton Children’s (WDTN Photo/Chris Smith)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Patients at Dayton Children’s were celebrated as heroes Friday with a special visit.

Superheroes visited Dayton Children’s to make activities and costumes, according to Dayton Children’s officials. It’s the seventh year for the annual event.

Among the superheroes that visited included Captain America, Superman, and Batman.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS