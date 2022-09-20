DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton elementary school is using pop culture to connect with students.

Every day when the bell rings at Belle Haven Elementary School, students walking in the door are greeted by inspiration from superheroes. Black Panther, Ironman, Green Lantern, and Spiderman help students start their day.

“I think they look cool and stuff when I see them every day,” states sixth grader Sema’j Turner.

“I am a superhero fan. I’ve watched all the movies, and so, I just thought it would be neat to give the kids something they could look at when they come in, something new,” says Principal Deidre Kelley.

The principal says she chose to display these particular quotes because she believes all Belle Haven students have talents and superpowers.

“This is my favorite one,” says Kelley as she reads a quote from Black Panther. “‘Today we don’t fight for one life, we fight for all of them’.”

The messages resonate with students.

“My favorite superhero is Thor. But if comes to the posters, like in the school, it’s Black Panther,” says sixth grader Maria Islas.

The halls of the school are decorated with inspiration from Batman and Wonder Woman.

“When they come into the building no matter what, no matter what might’ve happened before they came in, when they come in, it’s something new here,” says Kelley.

The goal is to propel students forward and make them realize their inner strength, as they don’t have to wear a cape to possess power.

“Just reading the signs, it makes me, like want to go forward and forward,” says Islas.