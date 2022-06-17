HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A Huber Heights boy who had a heart transplant in April is now finally back home after spending months in Cincinnati.

One look at Sammy Jones, known as Super Sammy, and you’d never guess this 4-year-old boy had a heart transplant.

“It’s definitely brand new,” Super Sammy’s father Garland Jones said. “Like, it’s fresh out the box, like, oh, he’s just a totally different kid, to be honest.”

Sammy was born with a rare form of Hyperplastic Left Heart Syndrome. He was admitted to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital in November 2021 and finally had a heart transplant this April.

“This whole process, it taught us patience or impatience, I’m not sure which one,” Jones said.

Super Sammy cleared the final step – a heart cath procedure on Thursday — and got the green light to move out of the Cincinnati Ronald McDonald House and come home to Huber Heights Friday afternoon.

“It’s just nice to be able to sit down and have dinner together,” Jones said. “It’s been a long time coming.”

Jones said Sammy’s return couldn’t have better timing because it means he can spend Father’s Day with Sammy at home.

“The best Father’s Day gift from, from our Father, because, yes, he made it and he made it all happen,” Jones said.

After 220 days away from home, Sammy and his entire family are thankful for the support they’ve received through Super Sammy’s entire journey.

“Thank you Ronald McDonald House, thank you Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, all the doctors, nurses, all the staff,” Jones said.

Sammy will have to stay within four hours of Cincinnati Children’s Hospital for one year and he will have weekly appointments at the hospital for the time being.

From June 20 through the 25, Sammy’s family is holding the “Superman Sammy’s Homecoming Global Virtual Garage Sale Fundraiser and Belated Birthday Event.” The fundraiser will help support the family and Sammy’s medical bills following his long hospital journey.

The event wraps up with an in-person garage sale to pick up any items purchased, or just for the community to stop by and see Sammy.

