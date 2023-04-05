HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A Huber Heights boy known in the Miami Valley as “Superman Sammy” is celebrating one year since having a heart transplant and looking ahead to big things in the months to come.

Tuesday, April 4, was Superman Sammy Jones’ official heart transplant anniversary.

He was in Cincinnati Children’s Hospital earlier in the week for a heart catherization and check up. His father, Garland Jones said 4-year-old Sammy is doing fantastic.

“Everything came back clean, we were able to discontinue one his medicines,” Garland Jones said.

The last year brought Sammy a new heart, this year it’s bringing him new experiences.

After having to stay no more than three hours from Cincinnati Children’s for the last year, he got the all-clear to travel. He will now be able to take his Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World this June.

“We’ve never been anywhere we didn’t have to worry about oxygen or feeding tubes or anything like that, so it’s going to be nice to enjoy our lives,” Sammy’s mother Kortney Sink said.

The trip will even be featured in a docuseries about Make-A-Wish.

Garland Jones said they’ve also heard from Sammy’s donor family and are working to meet them in the future.

“We’re really looking forward to locking arms with them and hoping to give them some comfort,” Garland Jones said.

He said things for his family are starting to feel normal, and the trips to Cincinnati Children’s are happening less often.

“The few trips here and there for meds and heart caths pales in comparison to the days, weeks and months,” Garland Jones said.

It’s hard to tell what the next year will bring for Sammy, but he’s hopeful he’ll be able to join a few sports teams

“Football and basketball and soccer ball and baseball,” Sammy said.

“Long term, we just we just want to enjoy every moment, every day to the fullest and enjoy each other’s company, and, you know, the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about, is just being together,” Garland Jones said.

Sammy will also be celebrating his 5th birthday on April 19. Garland Jones said they’re throwing a big party at his church to celebrate Sammy’s birthday and to thank the community for their support through this heart journey.