DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A special birthday celebration was held Wednesday for a boy whose medical journey we have been following.

“Super Sammy” received a heart transplant just over a year ago, and now he is celebrating his fifth birthday.

Family, friends and community members celebrated him at Engage City Church. Children and adults dressed up in superhero costumes.

Sammy’s parents say it was a great way to celebrate the difficulties the young man has triumphed through.

“They have been through so much, and they’ve come through the other side,” Priscilla Byrd, a family friend, said. “The community is behind them. The community loves them. They’ve survived. They’ve persevered through everything they’ve gone through.”

Sammy says the one thing on his birthday list this year is a yellow bicycle.